All the smoke from the eight major wildfires within the Northwest Fire Centre continues to spill across the north.

Despite all these fires, the Air Quality Index for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is Low right now meaning people can enjoy their outdoor activities as per usual.

Most of the smoke is heading to Prince George.

“The Bulkley Valley, which is west of Prince George and with the winds coming from the west it is likely to impact Prince George in the next couple of days at least.”

While the early rating is an improvement from what it was on Tuesday, it can still change on a dime.

“It has to do with the fluctuation of the smoke concentration and that’s the nature of the smoke we get from wildfires, it can change quite a bit from hour to hour and that basically has to do with the wind conditions if it changes direction.”

Over 560 wildfires are burning across the province right now, which has led to a province-wide state of emergency.

Since April 1st, over 1,800 fires have burned over 381,000 hectares in BC.