The Gilmore Lake wildfire, standing at only 200 hectares in size, is now 100% contained, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

As a result, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has rescinded its evacuation ORDER for the rural area south of Highway 16 near Topley.

The Service adds they’ve built a guard along the top of the north finger and its holding.

The downgrade includes:

Sunset Lake, south to Lot 7933, east to Lot 6706, north to Lot 3338 and Lot 3341

However, an evacuation alert remains in effect for the following areas:

East end of Gilmore Lake to the western end of Sunset Lake, north and east to the rail line, including Strimbold Road and south to Lots 3331, 3332, and 3333

The RDBN is asking all residents to be prepared in case another evacuation order is issued.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre, you can click here.