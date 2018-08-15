The Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain wildfires are holding steady at 25,000 and 13,000 hectares respectively.

Despite no growth but some concerns of safety from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued another expansion on the evacuation ORDER already in effect.

As of this evening, the following areas are under the new order:

All of the area West of Morice Own Forest Service Road [FSR] (north Francois) to Henkel Creek FSR

All of the area West of Tahtsa FSR (south Francois) to 400 metres east of Nithi Road, Nithi Pit Road and a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR

Morice Owen FSR, south to Ootsa Lake and Cheslatta Lake

Residents are being asked to leave immediately, and register with Emergency Support Services at either the College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Burns Lake, or the CN Centre in Prince George.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre, you can click here.