The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued the following summary on the number of dwellings within the crosshairs of the wildfires.
Nadina Verdun Fire
- Evacuation Order 224 dwellings
- Evacuation Alert 555 dwellings
Island Lake Fire
- Evacuation Order 41 dwellings
- Evacuation Alert 430 dwellings
Shovel Lake Fire
- Evacuation Order 208 dwellings
- Evacuation Alert 986 dwellings
West Babine River Fire
- Evacuation Order 2 lodges
Tweedsmuir Complex
- Evacuation Order 4 lodges
Purvis Lake Fire
- Evacuation Order 2 lodges and 2 dwellings
Torklesen Lake Fire
- Evacuation Order 17 dwellings
Gilmore Lake
- Evacuation Order 7 dwellings
- Evacuation Alert 0 dwellings
Emergency Support Services Reception Centres have been activated in the following communities:
Smithers
Smithers Christian Reformed Church, 4035 Walnut Drive
Hours of operation are as needed and residents should contact 250-877-7105
Burns Lake
College of New Caledonia 545 Highway 16 West
Hours of operation are 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and the contact number is 250-692-9699
Prince George
Back entrance of CN Centre, 100-2187 Ospika Boulevard
Hours of operation are from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM