The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued the following summary on the number of dwellings within the crosshairs of the wildfires.

Nadina Verdun Fire

Evacuation Order 224 dwellings

dwellings Evacuation Alert 555 dwellings

Island Lake Fire

Evacuation Order 41 dwellings

dwellings Evacuation Alert 430 dwellings

Shovel Lake Fire

Evacuation Order 208 dwellings

dwellings Evacuation Alert 986 dwellings

West Babine River Fire

Evacuation Order 2 lodges

Tweedsmuir Complex

Evacuation Order 4 lodges

Purvis Lake Fire

Evacuation Order 2 lodges and 2 dwellings

Torklesen Lake Fire

Evacuation Order 17 dwellings

Gilmore Lake

Evacuation Order 7 dwellings

dwellings Evacuation Alert 0 dwellings

Emergency Support Services Reception Centres have been activated in the following communities:

Smithers

Smithers Christian Reformed Church, 4035 Walnut Drive

Hours of operation are as needed and residents should contact 250-877-7105

Burns Lake

College of New Caledonia 545 Highway 16 West

Hours of operation are 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and the contact number is 250-692-9699

Prince George

Back entrance of CN Centre, 100-2187 Ospika Boulevard

Hours of operation are from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM