BC wildfire crews have their hands full with the Nadina Lake wildfire.

The fire experienced some growth as it is now over 46,000 hectares in size after it was 25,000 on Wednesday.

According to the wildfire service, the Verdun Mountain blaze has shrunk to 6,300 hectares from the 13,000 mark.

An expansion to the Evacuation Order was announced by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako yesterday.

Residents are being asked to leave immediately, and register with Emergency Support Services at either the College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Burns Lake, or the CN Centre in Prince George.