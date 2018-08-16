Opinions are wanted on recreational cannabis in Smithers.

The Town has launched a public engagement process and survey on the issue. There are three main questions wanted to be answered:

Where should cannabis retail locations be and do you want to see them at all;

What local licensing conditions should apply, should there be buffers or a set distance from places such as schools or daycares; and

Should there be further regulations for public consumption of recreational cannabis in Smithers.

“Do we want to see it in our community, how do we want to see it? It will be legal in Canada and it is and it will be present but we have some options as a community to determine how it’s going to come forward,” explains Contractor for this project, Liliana Dragowska.

The business community has been involved in this, through a luncheon with the Smithers Chamber of Commerce. Dragowska says there are a lot of questions about what it will look like, how people would go about opening a store, and how will businesses address issues of using cannabis.

There are three ways to voice your opinions:

An online survey is open until September 14th. To view the survey, click here;

A Downtown Pop-Up Booth will be open Friday, August 17, from 10am to 1pm at the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue (Bugwood Bean area); and

Attend the Cannabis Cafe on Thursday, September 6th, at the Old Church. This drop-in open house is from 4pm to 6:30pm followed by a short presentation and an opportunity to participate in a facilitated dialogue with Town Council and community members to discuss your ideas, comments, and feedback.

The legalization date for non-medical cannabis is set for October 17, 2017.