The Town of Burns Lake banded together last night for a very important meeting on the wildfire crisis.

Over 150 people showed up to the Lakes District Secondary School where they were greeted by the Regional-District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN), the RCMP, and the BC Wildfire Service.

“It was really about information and update to the community as to what and where things were happening and then we opened the floor to questions, there was a lot of questions but also a lot of positive support,” says Bill Miller, Chair of the RDBN.

A number of nearby First Nations are lending a helping hand to anyone who has left home.

“Three First Nations communities around Burns Lake have set up and opened their doors and welcomed anyone and everyone who has been evacuated and they even offered just for firefighters and people in need of a meal to come in.”

“Even the people that are evacuated are extremely anxious because they don’t know the fate of their livelihoods are so ya that’s a huge part of it and the other thing was the extreme fire alert was issued yesterday and the potential given, high temperatures and gusty winds are pretty significant.”

Miller adds everyone involved is doing the best they can.

“Everyone is working 150% and that goes for not just the firefighters and the first responders and the EOC’s but it also speaks to all the equipment operators and all the support people out there that are looking after the firefighters cooking meals and housing them.”