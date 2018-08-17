An evacuation ALERT has been issued for the Discovery Creek/Germansen Landing Fire.

Areas under ALERT are:

North of Germansen Lake to south of Nina Lake, west of Silver creek to east of Germansen Landing.

you require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako (RDBN) at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195.

If you are a farm business and require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339

While under the alert those affected should Be prepared for an evacuation order by:

• Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area,

should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e.

insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes

(photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

• Arranging accommodation for your family if possible.