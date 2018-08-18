The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has changed the previous evacuation alert to a ORDER.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the area:

Germansen Landing along to the Thutade and Germansen Landing bridge, south of the boundary of Nina Lake and to 1 km north of Germansen Lake.

Evacuees are being asked to leave immediately and to register at the Chetwynd Reception Centre located at 4817 – 53rd Street, Chetwynd beginning at 6 pm.

After hours in regard to Emergency Social Services (ESS) please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification.

