It was an uneventful weekend for the Shovel Lake and Island wildfires according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Neither blaze experienced any growth over the weekend.

The Shovel Lake blaze near Fraser Lake is being mapped at over 85,000 hectares with 253 firefighters assigned to it.

Other resources being allocated include 52 pieces of heavy equipment and eight helicopters.

The Island Lake Wildfire, south of Francois Lake is now over 17,000 hectares.

Sixty-four firefighters, 11 pieces of equipment and eight helicopters are battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.