Close to a month after the 2018 wildfire season started raging in the North, BC’s Premier has decided to pay a visit.

John Horgan is scheduled to address the public in Prince George tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, while touring some of the affected areas.

There are now 12 wildfires of note in the Northwest Fire Centre and four in the Prince George Fire Centre, displacing thousands of evacuees from Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, and south of Vanderhoof.

Horgan will meet at the Northeast Regional Emergency Operations Centre on Westwood Drive at 9:40AM.

A LIVE feed of the news conference will be available on Horgan’s Facebook page.

This will be his sixth official visit to the Northern capital since being sworn in as Premier last year.