The Shovel Lake wildfire continues to be an issue for fire personnel.

The blaze near Fraser Lake went from 85,000 hectares to 86,400 hectares on Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and over 230 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The Island Lake wildfire, south of Francois Lake held steady yesterday at 17,000 hectares.

The fire is still under investigation according to the BC Wildfire Service.

More than 65 firefighters are battling the blaze.

