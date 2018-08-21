Evacuation map for the Shovel Lake wildfire - August 21st, 2018 | Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)

Some good news for residents living near the Shovel Lake wildfire.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has lifted the evacuation ORDER on a few areas along Highway 27 to Fort St. James, including the Dog Creek community (Cook Road & Kenner Road) and Echo Lake Bible Camp.

However, these areas are still under an evacuation ALERT and residents nearby should be prepared to leave on a moment’s notice if another order is given.

Shovel Lake is still listed at 86,400 hectares in size thanks to better mapping and measurements from the BC Wildfire Service.

The Evacuation ORDER remains in effect for the following areas:

East of the centre of Taltapin Lake

Bomberger Forest Service Road (FSR) to south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR junction and Cunningham FSR-Marie North FSR junction

West and north shore of Fraser :ake to Dog Creek Road and Nadleh River

In addition to Dog Creek and Echo Lake. the Evacuation ALERT also remains in effect for the following areas:

East of Augier Main FSR to east of Highway 27

North of Highway 16

14km north of Highway 16-Highway 27 junction to Stuart Lake

More than 230 firefighters are battling this blaze and are encouraging those on an ORDER to leave immediately and to abide by the notice.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.