Nathan Cullen is reaching out to Smithers residents in hopes of bringing some relief to the unprecedented wildfire season.

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP will be flipping burgers, smokies, and veggie fare at his annual summer barbeque in Bovill Square tomorrow afternoon with the ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Cycle-16 Trail Society.

Lunch is by donation only, and all proceeds are going towards the Canadian Red Cross, who will then distribute the money equally to the thousands of people displaced by wildfires.

“Last week, the amazing folks at Cycle-16 came to us to suggest that instead of them keeping the money raised at our Smithers barbeque, they wanted to donate everything to the Red Cross for fire relief,” says Cullen in a statement.

Smithers is one of four communities in the Northwest (Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace) where Cullen makes the annual summer stop.

The event takes place from 12PM to 1:30PM.