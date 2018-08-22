The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the evacuation ORDER for the Verdun Mountain wildfire, which was last listed as more than 17,300 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service crews have measured this blaze to be a threat for more residential areas south of Grassy Plains.

The following areas are now under the ORDER and everyone living nearby is asked to leave immediately:

Cheslatta Lake South to Oosta Lake East to Holy Cross Forest Service Road (FSR)



Evacuees are asked to register with Emergency Support Services at the College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Burns Lake off Highway 16, but due to limited lodging, some may be encouraged to travel east to Prince George with services at the CN Centre.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.