Northern BC residents will be praying for the rain this weekend as they hope Mother Nature puts a stop to the drought conditions.

The wildfires continue to burn in the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres with several blazes of note.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Michel Gelinas says while showers are in the forecast for PG and Vanderhoof, the Bulkley Valley won’t be as lucky.

“So that will definitely help, for the areas where we have the biggest fires we’re actually going to see less rain and it will occur closer to the Rockies and the southern part of BC, the Bulkley Valley area has just a small chance at this point.”

Gelinas expects to see the cooling pattern stick around for a little over a week.

“It’s been warmer than normal for about three or four weeks straight and the fire danger has actually been quite high – hopefully, that is reversing now as we’re going to see cooler, cloudier weather for the foreseeable future for at least the next week, that should really help.”

“The rain will be mostly towards Prince George and a bit further east and south and like I said, the area around Burns Lake that needs it the most will get the least.”

Temperatures within Vanderhoof will be in the high-teens with rain in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

In the Bulkley Valley, showers aren’t expected until Saturday night and into Sunday.