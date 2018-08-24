A long-time, well-known Smithers resident, teacher, and former town employee has passed away two weeks shy of her 85th birthday.

Lois “Sweeten” Lapadat died unexpectedly on August 15th surrounded by loved one, and was known to have struggles with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

She was honoured 20 years ago (1998) for her years of service with the Town of Smithers and community volunteerism with the naming of ‘Lois Lane’ through Heritage Park.

Lois also served as a Grade Two teacher for a year in Houston and two years in Telkwa.

She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, August 31st, 2PM at St. James Anglican Church.