The BC Government issued updated numbers on Friday on the Highway 16 transit service in conjunction with BC Transit that currently serves a number of communities in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Since its inception, over 12,000 passengers have used the service to get to places such as Smithers, Burns Lake, and Hazleton.

BC Transit also introduced three larger-capacity buses for its Burns Lake to Smithers and Burns Lake to Prince George routes back in May, increasing the seating from 20 to 30 people per trip.

Here is a breakdown of the ridership on a per route basis: