Smokey conditions from the wildfires can make it difficult to see the roads and with additional traffic from evacuees, drivers are being reminded to take extra caution.

“Make sure you check Drive BC to make sure of the fact that the roads are open and for the latest updates, make sure you give yourself extra time to get where you’re going, and the big one is have your headlights on, not just your daytime running lights you want to be running your full headlights,” explains ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator Doug MacDonald. He then outlines some additional tips for those who are travelling a greater distance.

“Your vehicle is gassed up, all your fluid levels are checked, your wiper blades work well because that will come in handy with the ash that is out there right now, let people know where you’re at so if you’re going to be travelling to visit friends, do a check-in every couple hours.”

It is always recommended to not use your cellphone while driving but during this time with the smoke, additional traffic, and construction, MacDonald stresses this even more.