The Burns Lake and District Community Foundation has received a donation of $100,000 from Rio Tinto. This is part of a larger overall donation by Rio Tinto where $120,000 is being put into wildfire response efforts in British Columbia.

Vice-President of the BL Community Foundation Wendy Benyk explains where the money will go.

“Of that $100,000 donation, $25,000 will go to programs in the future and $70,000 will go to wildfire disaster relief.”

Benyk says the organization donates to societies, groups, and organization, not individuals.

Rio Tinto also donated $20,000 to the Cheslatta Carrier First Nation for its fire relief efforts.