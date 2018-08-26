It seems firefighting efforts are going well for two fires of note in northern BC.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded portions of multiple evacuation orders as of 9am on Sunday.

The Shovel Lake fire is having two orders rescinded. The first will no longer affect the area south of the Cunningham Forest Service Road; the second will not affect from L 5191 east to L 2040 along Gala Bay Road and north to L 3220. It will remain in effect north of the alert area on the north shore of Fraser Lake to south of the Cunningham FSR and east of the center of Taltapin Lake to west of Dog Creek FSR. The rescinded areas will stay under an evacuation alert.

BC Wildfire service continues to implement area order restrictions to protect public safety and to avoid interference with fire suppression efforts. These restrictions will remain until noon on September 15th. The Shovel Lake wildfire is currently estimated at 91,253 hectares in size (10:23 August 26).

An evacuation alert has also been rescinded for the Shovel Lake fire. It is no longer in effect from north of Highway 16 to south of Tatin LAke and from east of the Augier Main FSR to the west border of Stellaquo 1.

The third evacuation order is from the Island Lake fire and no longer is in place from 12244 Dahlgren Road east along the south shore of Francois Lake. It remains in effect south of Dahlgren Road. The Island Lake wildfire is currently estimated at 20,409 hectares in size (10:23 August 26).

Anyone with additional questions is asked to contact the RDBN directly.