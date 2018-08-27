For the first time in an over a month, much of the north received significant rainfall according to Environment Canada.

The heaviest amounts fell yesterday in places the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Meteorologist, Phillippe-Alain Bergeron breaks down how much fell over the past few days.

“Between three and five millimetres fell but some areas saw over ten and we saw there were some heavier showers and a few thunderstorms as well from Williston to Prince George and even south of the Cariboo.”

Several fires continue to burn in the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres and the wet stuff will help with suppression efforts.

As a result of the rainfall, some of the wildfire smoke has also gone away.

“Right now, there is very good venting unlike last week when we were trapped along that very strong high pressure, it’s mixing out into the upper layers of the atmosphere.”

The Bulkley Valley will see most of its rainfall this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.