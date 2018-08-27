The lime light is on NAFTA as Donald Trump is reportedly prepared to kill the trade deal.

The US President announced Washington had reached a new bilateral deal with Mexico, which would replace NAFTA. He said Canada would be allowed to negotiate a part in the new trade deal.

Wall Street is getting a boost from the news, as the Dow gains 209 points to 26,010.

Across the border, the TSX has dipped slightly, now up 93 points to 16,449.

Meanwhile, auto shares were also boosted after Washington called on the EU to speed up its own negotiation process.

The price of US crude is gaining to 68.80 a barrel.

The Loonie is up to 77 cents US.