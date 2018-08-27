Better wildfire mapping and some much-needed moisture in the Northwest has allowed the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) to downgrade some evacuation orders.

Three orders have turned back into alerts in the last two days, all on the 91,000-hectare Shovel Lake wildfire, including one this morning.

The following areas are now on evacuation ALERT (map below):

North of Stella Road

East of Becker Road and Settlement Road

All islands in Fraser Lake

RDBN Chair Bill Miller says it’s relieving to his team to see evacuees go home.

“It’s one of the hardest things for me to do is signing those orders when you’re moving people out of their homes. I even said to my staff yesterday, ‘you can call me anytime day or night if it’s a resend order.’ It’s just so much better when you’re doing that instead of the other way around.”

An Evacuation ORDER, however, remains in effect for the following:

North of the alert area on the north shore of Fraser Lake

South of Cunningham Forest Service Road (FSR)

East of the centre of Taltapin Lake

West of Dog Creek FSR

Miller adds for those choosing to stay behind and defend their own homes during what is now the second-worst wildfire season on record, there are a few questions to think of.

“Is your property defendable? Do I have the resources to defend myself? Am I fit enough? You have to ask yourself all those questions, and honestly, in talking with some of the Australian crews that are up here, as a province, we need to look at how they’ve created a ‘stand-and-defend legislation within their government.”

He says these orders are issued in the best interest of public safety and commends the BC Wildfire Service for their efforts.

Evacuees returning home that are on an evacuation ALERT should be prepared to leave again if an order is given.

