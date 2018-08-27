The West Babine River Wildfire northeast of Hazleton has grown to nearly 11,000 hectares in size.

The latest update on the blaze was provided this morning by the BC Wildfire Service and is 0% contained.

“The fire has been pretty quiet for the last three days and is of no major concern and it’s still being monitored on a daily basis,” says Carolyn Bartos, Fire Information Officer.

An Evacuation Order that has been in place since August 14th for the lightning-caused fire remains in effect.

“There is one lodge that is under an Evacuation Order, the Silver Hilton Lodge and there is currently structure protection on that lodge, it is operational at this time and the fire is about three kilometres away.”

One helicopter and one piece of heavy equipment are currently battling the blaze.