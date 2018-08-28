Recreational cannabis is on the agenda tonight for the Town of Smithers.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach and Town Councillors will discuss the possibility of opening up Bovill Square as a possible restricted area for pot to be smoked when it becomes legal.

A public engagement survey is also being suggested ahead of the October 17th legalization date.

Councillors will also discuss the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue’s building at the Airport.

The SAR is asking to be added to the 2019 Permissive Taxation Exemption Bylaw for a 100% Exemption and a grant consideration to cover this year’s property taxes from the 2018 Airport Special Project budget.

The public meeting will meet at 6:30PM from Town Hall on Aldous Street.

For the full agenda, you can click here.