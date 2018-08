The Verdun Mountain Wildfire near Grassy Plains is over 36,000 hectares.

It grew in size once again after it was reported at 34,000 hectares late Monday.

One hundred and eighty-nine firefighters and 41 helicopters are battling the blaze and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako still has an Evacuation Order in place for that fire.

The blaze is considered to be lightning-caused.