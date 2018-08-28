Evacuation ALERT map for the Purvis Lake wildfire | Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)

An evacuation ORDER for the Purvis Lake wildfire east of Takla Landing has been downgraded by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

The lightning-caused blaze is under 2,300 hectares in size, but is now 80% contained by more than 120 firefighters and 23 pieces of heavy equipment.

However, an evacuation ALERT remains in effect for the following areas:

Purvis Lake to Tchentlo Lake

Tchentlo Lake Forest Service Road (FSR)

South of Nation Lakes Park

Intersection of the Leo Creek FSR and the Driftwood FSR

Residents can go home, but are asked to be prepared to leave again if conditions change at a moment’s notice.

This is the fifth evacuation ORDER rescinded within the RDBN in the last three days.

