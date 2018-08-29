As finalized NAFTA talks heat up, Bay Street is boosting on optimism.

The TSX is gaining 75 points to 16,430 as Chrystia Freeland pushes to meet a Friday deadline in the free trade agreement with the US and Mexico. Donald Trump is threatening to remove Canada from trade deals and slap the auto trade industry with fresh tariffs if the deadline isn’t reached.

Across the border the Dow is gaining after a morning slip, up 52 points to 26,116.

Air Canada shares are starting to slip after the company announced a security breach with its app. About 20,000 customers may have had phone number and address information stolen.

The price of US crude is gaining to 69.21 a barrel following a report that American oil stocks fell further than expected.

As NAFTA uncertainty continues, the Loonie is falling to 77.20 cents US.