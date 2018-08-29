The grand opening of the Smithers Airport's new departure lounge | Taylor Bachrach/Facebook

The latest addition to the new Smithers Regional Airport Terminal has taken off with promise.

The Town officially opened the new modernized departure lounge this week of the $9 million project, with a goal of both improving passenger experience and protecting the environment.

There are new heating, air conditioning, and ventilation systems in the lounge, which, according to Project Spokesperson John Steward, is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50%.

“Town council has worked very hard in incorporating a green-thinking policy into all of our construction, and therefore, we’ve been working really hard with the architect to make sure that what we come up with for this building fits within those parameters.”

He adds it’s also expected to cut energy use by nearly 40% and energy costs by 31%, initiatives that Smithers is always striving for.

“The Town itself is very proactive. Everybody cares about keeping trash off the streets, trying to work together, and a lot of really good small town attitude with a big mindset.”

“We’ve put in fully accessible washrooms inside and outside of the holding area, which was a big issue,” added Steward.

“We also have a water-filling station with a bottle counter so we’re able to indicate to the public how many bottles of water we’ve saved from going out, keeping that plastic of the environment, and it’s also a geothermal temperature control climate.”

The new lounge will also allow two planes to be boarded at the same time.

Stewards said this portion of the Airport Modernization Project allocates for 70% of the total cost.