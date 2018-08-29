Subway in Smithers raising money for the Ethan DeHoog family | My Bulkley Lakes Now

People of young and old lined up along Main Street in Smithers for hours to get a fresh sandwich from Subway.

The all-day Buy-One-Get-One-Free event was also a fundraiser for Ethan DeHoog, a local man barely out of high school and struggling with cancer.

Though no number has been official yet, Subway Smithers Owner Avi Ranjan estimates to have raised more than their initial goal of $6,000.

“More importantly, the main purpose of this fundraiser was to show the entire family that we are standing behind them. The community is behind them; we are thinking of them every step of the way. They may got through a lot of uphill battles, but we are behind them no matter what.”

He says the community showed much more than its strong support for the DeHoog family.

“Thank you to every member of the committee who participated in form of helping inside or outside, and a big thank you to all of those who patiently waited in a long time.”

He credits his staff for working as efficiently as they could on a very busy, but meaningful day.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach was among the several community members who helped make the sandwiches.

VISTA Radio Smithers was also on hand to support the cause.