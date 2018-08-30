The future of the TransMountain pipeline is now hanging in the balance.

The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled the National Energy Board’s (NEB) project assessment was flawed and should not have been used by the Canadian government to approve the expansion.

Construction will be halted until Ottawa can meet the demands of the court by properly consulting with environmental and Indigenous groups.

Following the ruling, Kinder Morgan’s shareholders voted to approve the sale of the project to Ottawa for $4.5 billion.

