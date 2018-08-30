Evacuation order & alert maps for the Tweedsmuir Complex fires - August 30th, 2018 | Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)

Better weather and firefighting efforts are paying off in the Bulkley-Nechako region.

Recent breakthroughs on the Tweedsmuir Complex fires south of Endako and Highway 16 has allowed the Regional District (RDBN) to downgrade another evacuation ORDER.

As of 1PM, residents living in the following areas are now under an ALERT:

South of Ootsa Lake and Whitesail Lake

South of the Nechako Reservoir to the southern RDBN boundary (see map)

However, an evacuation ORDER remains in effect for the following:

North & South of Eutsuk Lake

Jim Smith Point on the southern RDBN boundary

Residents choosing to go back home are being advised to be prepared to leave on a moment’s notice if conditions change.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.