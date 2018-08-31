The last long weekend of summer is here and Northern BC residents can expect some mild temperatures.

Temperatures will range between 13 and 16 degrees in places like Prince George, Vanderhoof and the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

“We’re going to kind of see a weather cold front push in through the area with some showers and thundershowers developing for the area especially for this afternoon and there will be some gusty winds associated as well,” said Ross McDonald, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

He adds the wet weather is a welcomed sight to help contain the smoke and wildfires as long as it doesn’t intensify into a thunderstorm.

“It’s certainly good news to see some showers in the forecasts but the downside to that is gusty winds aren’t always the best things for the forest fires as well as the chance of seeing some lightning through the area.”

McDonald states the weekend forecast will flip-flop when it comes to its mild days and active ones.

“Saturday should actually be fairly pleasant as it will be partly cloudy and partly sunny, however, we are quite a progressive weather pattern right now so we kind of has one day of weather and then one day off and then we are back to weather again.”

The late evenings will also be a bit cooler as the seasonal change kicks in as we turn the page to fall.

“As we push into September where we’re going to see those overnight lows start to come down. For the weekend, we’ll see overnight lows closer to six or seven and then as we push into next week and the first full week of September, we’re going start to see those overnight lows creep closer to 1,2,3 degrees.”