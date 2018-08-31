Students from the Grassy Plains area will be hitting the books a little later this fall because of the ongoing wildfire crisis in the northwest.

School District 91 announced on Thursday the school year will be delayed until September 17th.

In the event the Evacuation Order is lifted prior to that date, the school year will be adjusted accordingly.

Should the Evacuation Order remain in place past September 17th, classes for Grassy students will begin in Burns Lake at a location yet to be decided.

In Fort Saint James, parents are asked to monitor the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and District of Fort Saint James websites.

If the community remains under Evacuation Alert on September 4th there will no school for students.