Parts of the evacuation orders and alerts for the Island Lake and Shovel Lake wildfires have been rescinded by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The Island Lake evacuation order no longer affects the area east of Island Lake Forest Service Road to east of the Nithi Road and Nithi Pit Road; and south of Francois Lake. A portion of the evacuation alert that covers south of the Holy Cross Binta FSR to the Holy Cross FSR and east of the Nithi Pit Road to the Holy Cross FSR is no longer under evacuation alert.

An evacuation order remains in effect east of the Binta FSR and Binta Blackpoint FSR intersection; and south of Francois Lake to south of Knapp Lake.

For the Shovel Lake fire, the area north of Fraser Lake and Highway 16, east of Sheraton FSR to east of Fort Fraser is no longer under evacuation alert. The alert stays in place for the area east of Taltapin Lake, south of Stuart Lake, and west of the Necoslie FSR.

An evacuation order is maintained north of the north shore of Fraser Lake to the middle of Sutherland River Park; and east of the center of Taltapin Lake to west of Dog Creek FSR.

The area order restriction for the Shovel Lake fire will remain in place until noon on September 15th.

An evacuation order is being rescinded from the Verdun fire covering south of the east end of Cheslatta Lake to the Nechako Reservoir but remains in effect south of Francois Lake to Ootsa Lake and the Nechako Reservoir.

Also, a portion of the Cheslatta Lake fire evacuation order has been rescinded, while an alert remains in place, east of Holy Cross Lake to east of the Holy Cross FSR and north of the east end of Cheslatta Lake. The order affecting the area west of Holy Cross Lake is sustained.

An evacuation alert for the Cheslatta fire is rescinded for the area south of the Holy Cross FSR to the Natalkiz-500 Road.

Anyone with additional questions is asked to contact the RDBN directly.