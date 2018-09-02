The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded both the evacuation order and alert for the Shovel Lake wildfire (92,255 hectares) in their entirety. They were originally issued August 16th.

The area order restriction, issued by the BC Wildfire Service, will remain in effect to protect public safety and avoid interference with fire suppression efforts.

Also being lifted is the evacuation alert for all 872 properties in the District of Fort St. James. Due to continued dry conditions, residents and visitors are asked to stay vigilant and aware of fire hazard remaining high to extreme. The Local State of Emergency will remain in effect for the District in the even a future evacuation alert or order is needed.

Extreme fire behaviour was found in the last 24 hours south of Cheslatta Lake but no structures are currently threatened.

During the height of Friday’s wind event, where gusts reached 70-kilometres per hour in some places, structural protection units were deployed on 30 structures over a two hour period on the Nadina (86,430 hectares) and Verdun (45,326) wildfires.

Progress continues to be made on the north and west flanks of the Nadina blaze. Resources will be redeployed to the eastern flank. Guards continue to hold despite increased fire behaviour and growth Friday afternoon. Ground crews are nearing completion of guards and will look for favourable conditions to complete burn-offs to reinforce containment lines.

Structural protection crews have prevented the loss of any structures over the past 36 hours.

NOTE: Estimated sizes of fires listed are as of 12:57 on Sunday, September 2nd.