A new maintenance contract is set to improve highway conditions within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District as winter approaches.

The Lakes District Service area awarded a 10-year highway maintenance contract to Lakes District Maintenance Ltd.

The agreement covers the provincial roadways through places like Burns Lake, Houston, Grassy Plains, Decker Lake, Topley, and Granisle.

Some of the biggest improvements to the previous contract are faster response times to bad weather and making the public more aware of the changing road conditions.

The 10-year contract is part of the 26 new contracts BC will award between now and 2019.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) says, the “new contracts for all services areas require higher standards and a more proactive approach when severe weather conditions occur.”

According to the MOTI, there are 28 maintenance contracts in total that are worth $400 million annually.

These contracts service over 1.2 million-kilometres of highway annually across BC.