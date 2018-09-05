Orange skies caused by a thick layer of smoke being pushed from the Shovel Lake wildfire over Fort Fraser | Ashley Kennedy/Handout photo

The Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District has reached six consecutive weeks.

Leftover smoke from the wildfires are still the reason for the joint issue between the BC wildfire Service and the BC Ministry of Environment.

Environment Canada is continuing its advisory for the region and for other parts of Northern BC, even though skies are beginning to clear up from the improving conditions.

According to the service, rain is expected at 30% for tomorrow (Thursday) with a mix of sun and clouds, which could help with fire suppression efforts.

Northern Health is still asking those with chronic underlying conditions to stay inside.

Small children, infants, and seniors are also being told to be in an air-conditioned area until the advisory is fully lifted.