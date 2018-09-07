Multiple local emergency crews assisted in the fight against last summer's wildfires. Photo courtesy the CVRD.

The provincial state of emergency in BC has ended after less than a month.

The move was made today by the government thanks to the cooler weather and a reduction in wildfire activity.

It was first declared on August the 15th and was extended once.

Over the past week, there was significant reduction in the number of properties under Evacuation Order and are returning home.

The 2018 wildfire season is the most destructive on record at 1.3 million hectares to date.

Four hundred and eighty-five wildfires are currently burning across the province with 19 evacuation orders affecting 2,000 people.