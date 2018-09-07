With significant progress made on the Torkelsen Lake wildfire, residents displaced by this blaze can now go back home.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has rescinded its evacuation ORDER and ALERT for the wildfire, located 20 kilometres south of Fort Babine.

As of 6:30PM this evening, the BC Wildfire Service has contained the flames to 45%, thanks to the seasonal shift in weather, and the efforts of more than 100 firefighters, five helicopters, and half-a-dozen pieces of heavy equipment.

Crews are continuing to clean up the affected areas, split into North and South Divisions.

