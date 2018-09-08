The BC Wildfire Service has dubbed the recent rain and cooler temperatures enough to fully lift the campfire ban in the Prince George, Cariboo, and Kamloops Fire Centres. The rescinded ban took effect at noon on Friday, September 7th.

Despite this, the following activities are still prohibited in each listed zone:

Category 2 and 3 open fires;

air curtain burners;

sky lanterns;

fireworks and firecrackers;

burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description;

binary exploding targets

In the Cariboo Fire Centre, tiki torches, chimineas, and stubble or grass burning of any size is also prohibited.

The Cassiar and Skeena Fire Zones in the Northwest Fire Centre, along with the northern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone, are also no longer in a campfire ban. Category 2 and 3 open fires are still prohibited throughout this fire centre. In the Nadina Fire Zone, and southern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone, tiki torches, chimineas, outdoor stoves and portable campfire apparatus that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved or if the flame is longer than 15 centimetres, air curtain boomers, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, binary exploding targets, fireworks and firecrackers are prohibited.