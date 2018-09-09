University of Northern BC President Dr. Daniel Weeks will maintain that position through August 2023. He accepted the five-year term earlier this week.

Joining UNBC in 2014, Weeks focused on positioning it as a “destination university” and believes he has done just that.

“We are now on global rankings lists, we are seen as one of the top universities in the world and certainly in Canada, the recruiting of students is really taking a leap, I think, in response to those kinds of activities and things that we’re doing.”

In his current term, Weeks has helped UNBC increase the number of attending students, improve research support and activity, and bring key programming and facilities to the north. Other highlighted priority areas Weeks has left a progressive fingerprint on is Aboriginal relationships, donor support, engineering, and strategic and financial planning.

Now with his own future set, Weeks’ focus moves back to the future of the university.

“In the past few years we have celebrated our 25th anniversary and the things we are thinking about now is ‘what do we have to do to set ourselves up for our 50th anniversary?’ which might seem like a long way off but really it isn’t.”

When asked about what areas he will be looking at moving forward, Weeks noted upcoming and existing fundraising efforts, programming, and opportunities for experiential learning, student housing, and co-op experiences.