Heart Health affects ‘all of us.’
That’s according to Northern Health as a new consultation series begins next Monday, September 17th, focusing on learning the public’s needs when it comes to maintaining a healthy heart.
Meeting in 17 communities across the region, including Smithers on September 27th, the Authority’s goal is threefold:
- Provide residents with information on heart health and the services across the continuum of care from prevention to treatment
- Engage residents in discussions about heart health and to learn about their priorities, what works well, where there are barriers, and opportunities for improvement
- Listen, record, and report back on health concerns, hopes, and ideas
Northern Health is scheduled to meet in the following communities; times and locations can be found here.
- September 17th = Fort Nelson
- September 18th = Fort St. John
- September 19th = Dawson Creek
- September 20th = Chetwynd
- September 24th = Kitimat
- September 25th = Terrace
- September 26th = Hazelton
- September 27th = Smithers
- October 9th = Vanderhoof
- October 10th = Burns Lake
- October 11th = Fort St. James
- October 15th = Village of Queen Charlotte
- October 16th = Masset
- October 17th = Prince Rupert
- October 29th = Valemount
- November 1st = Quesnel
- November 13th = Prince George