Heart Health affects ‘all of us.’

That’s according to Northern Health as a new consultation series begins next Monday, September 17th, focusing on learning the public’s needs when it comes to maintaining a healthy heart.

Meeting in 17 communities across the region, including Smithers on September 27th, the Authority’s goal is threefold:

Provide residents with information on heart health and the services across the continuum of care from prevention to treatment

Engage residents in discussions about heart health and to learn about their priorities, what works well, where there are barriers, and opportunities for improvement

Listen, record, and report back on health concerns, hopes, and ideas

Northern Health is scheduled to meet in the following communities; times and locations can be found here.