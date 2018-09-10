An article released by Expedia.ca lists Smithers BC as the 4th most Instagram-worth place in Canada.

They polled thousands of users based on three hashtags #instagramworthy, #instagramable, and #nofilters.

Smithers was one of five towns listed. Other towns included were Thunder Bay Ontario, Yellowknife Northwest Territories, and Peace River Alberta.

The article listed Sherbrooke, Quebec as first place, notably for its award-winning vineyard, La Halte de Pelerins.

The hashtag #smithers has over 35, 600 posts on Instagram and hashtags #smithersbc with just over 17, 000 posts.