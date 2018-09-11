The Village of Telkwa Is petitioning ICBC to be included in the same rates territory as Smithers.

As it stands now, people in Telkwa pay the same rates as the people living in Prince George.

The difference for those in Smithers and those in Telkwa is one Darcy Repen, Mayor for Telkwa says residents have said can be a few hundred more a year.

“It is your insurance, your money in Telkwa its important residents stand up for what’s fair,” he said.

Repen says the petition has only been out for just over two weeks but they are getting ready to do a big push to residents next week.

The response from ICBC he said is “we know you’re right but we are not going to do anything about this.”

Repen is not certain the petition will be able to change the dividing line but says “it will be a strong statement about how the area residents feel about the unfairness.”

Those wanting to sign the petition can find a copy in both the post office and village office.