The Smithers Art Gallery is gearing up for its third semi-annual 6×6 auction.

Residents can purchase a 6×6 panel of wood from the gallery to decorate for the silence auction in October.

Kristin Charlton, Managers of the Gallery, says the auction just keeps growing and growing.

Charleton says the gallery gets a diverse range of people participating each year and the youngest participant is only 2 years old.

This is the galleries biggest fundraiser, raising $11,000 in both 2016 and 2014.

The gallery is expecting between 300 to 350 people participating this year.

All the money raised will go towards helping the gallery with the daily operating cost and funding its educational programming.

