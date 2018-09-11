A restriction order has been issued for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nadina lake Wildfire.

The Ministry of Forests, land and Natural Resources says the restriction was implemented to protect public safety and avoid interference with fire suppression efforts.

The restriction order is expected to be in place until October 31, 2018.

Under the order people in this area are not allowed to enter without written authorization unless they are traveling to an area that is not under an evacuation.

The Nadina Lake wildfire is 20 kilometers north of Burns Lake and on the south side of Francois Lake and remains just over 86, 700 Hectares in size.

102 firefighters are on scene at Nadina Lake keeping the fire 40% contained.