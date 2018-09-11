As of 1 pm today the open fire ban has been rescinded for the town of Smithers.

The restriction was lifted due to the increase in rain and a drop in temperature in the area.

Smithers Fire Rescue still reminds residents to “remain vigilant and cautious with their use of open fires.”

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources says fires are not allowed to be higher than half a meter.

Any fire higher then this is still prohibited as well as the use of fireworks.

You are also still not allowed to have more than one fire lit at a time.

The Ministry reminds people to keep fireguard around any campfires and to have at least eight liters of water nearby to put out the campfire when finished.