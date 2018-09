Residents waking up early in Telkwa this morning were doing so in the dark.

Power was out in over half of Telkwa this morning from 5:28 AM to 7:18 AM.

The outage affected 1772 homes in total.

Power was out because of a tree falling down on the wires but crews worked quickly and power is now restored.

If there is an outage in our area you can call 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to report it.